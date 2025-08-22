BioWorld - Friday, August 22, 2025
Infection

CARB-X grant supports Baxiva’s E. coli vaccine

Aug. 22, 2025
Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X) has awarded Baxiva AG $3 million to develop its multivalent glycoconjugate vaccine.
