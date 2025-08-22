BioWorld - Friday, August 22, 2025
Cancer

Certa Therapeutics patents new GPR68 antagonists

Aug. 22, 2025
Certa Therapeutics Pty Ltd. has disclosed ovarian cancer G-protein coupled receptor 1 (GPR68; OGR1) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, inflammation and fibrosis.
