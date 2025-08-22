BioWorld - Friday, August 22, 2025
Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
Cancer

Jazz describes new GTPase KRAS inhibitors

Aug. 22, 2025
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Ltd. has identified compounds acting as GTPase KRAS and its mutant inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
