BioWorld - Friday, August 22, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

New WRN inhibitors disclosed in Inventisbio patent

Aug. 22, 2025
Inventisbio Co. Ltd. and Inventisbio LLC have divulged Werner syndrome helicase (WRN; RECQ3; RECQL2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents