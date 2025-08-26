BioWorld - Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Relay Therapeutics patents new PI3Kα inhibitors

Aug. 25, 2025
Relay Therapeutics Inc. has disclosed compounds acting as phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase α (PI3Kα) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and PIK3CA-related overgrowth spectrum (PROS).
