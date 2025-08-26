BioWorld - Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Cardiovascular

Haisco Pharmaceutical divulges new sGC activators

Aug. 25, 2025
Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. has synthesized soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) activators reported to be useful for the treatment of cardiovascular, renal and respiratory disorders.
