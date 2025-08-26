BioWorld - Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Cancer

Wnt signaling inhibitors disclosed in Stemsynergy Therapeutics patent

Aug. 25, 2025
Stemsynergy Therapeutics Inc. has divulged Wnt signaling inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
