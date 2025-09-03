BioWorld - Wednesday, September 3, 2025
MHRA to launch clinical trial change pilot

Sep. 2, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency announced a new pilot program for modifications to clinical trials that allows for automatic approvals of those changes based on the risks those changes present.
