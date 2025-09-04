BioWorld - Thursday, September 4, 2025
OIG presses for scrutiny of remote patient monitoring

Sep. 3, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The Office of Inspector General recently reported that billings for remote patient monitoring eclipsed the $500 million mark in 2024, but the agency stated that more scrutiny will be necessary going forward to keep waste, fraud and abuse at bay.
