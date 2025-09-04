BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, September 4, 2025
HHS announces crackdown on health IT information blocking
Sep. 4, 2025
By
Mark McCarty
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) reported Sept. 3 that it will engage in “active enforcement” of information blocking rules, each violation of which carries a fine that may reach seven figures.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
U.S.