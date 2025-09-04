BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, September 4, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Opzira launches with former Lumithera diagnostics
To read the full article
sign up for free
or
sign in
.
Opzira launches with former Lumithera diagnostics
Sep. 4, 2025
By
Annette Boyle
You can’t fault Alcon AG’s focus. In the midst of an extended series of acquisitions, the company has a clear vision of creating a deep ophthalmic treatment pipeline – and diagnostics fall outside that line of sight.
BioWorld MedTech
Deals and M&A
Ophthalmic
U.S.