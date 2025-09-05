BioWorld - Friday, September 5, 2025
Edwards acquires Vectorious for $497M

Sep. 5, 2025
By Annette Boyle
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. fully acquired Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd. for $497 million, following a series of investments in the heart failure technology company over the last five years.
