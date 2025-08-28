BioWorld - Thursday, August 28, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Ensem Therapeutics patents new PI3Kα inhibitors

Aug. 27, 2025
Ensem Therapeutics Inc. has disclosed phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase α (PI3Kα) inhibitors, particularly PI3Kα mutant inhibitors, reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents