BioWorld - Thursday, August 28, 2025
Cancer

Genescience describes new DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors

Aug. 27, 2025
Genescience Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has identified camptothecin derivatives acting as DNA topoisomerase I inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
