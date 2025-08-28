BioWorld - Thursday, August 28, 2025
Endocrine/metabolic

New GLP-1R agonists disclosed in Hinova patent

Aug. 27, 2025
Hinova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has divulged glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, obesity, hepatic steatosis and polycystic ovary syndrome.
