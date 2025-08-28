BioWorld - Thursday, August 28, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
Cancer

Foresight Therapeutics discovers new WRN inhibitors

Aug. 27, 2025
Foresight Therapeutics (Hefei) Co. Ltd. has described Werner syndrome ATP-dependent helicase (WRN; RECQ3; RECQL2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
