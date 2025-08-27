BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Immune
Axelyf emerges to tackle RNA delivery, advance autoimmune pipeline
Aug. 26, 2025
By
Karen Carey
Partly focused on delivery challenges that have limited the reach of RNA medicines, new biotech company Axelyf Inc. closed a $2.6 million seed round to support development of its AXL technology and to advance lead autoimmune candidate AXL-003.
