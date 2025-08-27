BioWorld - Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Axelyf emerges to tackle RNA delivery, advance autoimmune pipeline

Aug. 26, 2025
By Karen Carey
Partly focused on delivery challenges that have limited the reach of RNA medicines, new biotech company Axelyf Inc. closed a $2.6 million seed round to support development of its AXL technology and to advance lead autoimmune candidate AXL-003.
