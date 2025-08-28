BioWorld - Thursday, August 28, 2025
Fosun out-licenses immunology candidate to Sitala in $675M deal

Aug. 28, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd.’s subsidiary, Shanghai Fosun Pharma Industrial, signed off ex-China rights to a phase II small-molecule inhibitor, FXS-6837, to Sitala Bio Ltd. in a potential $675 million deal.
