BioWorld - Thursday, August 28, 2025
FDA issues CRL for Telix's kidney cancer imaging agent
FDA issues CRL for Telix’s kidney cancer imaging agent
Aug. 28, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. received an FDA complete response letter (CRL) a day after the Aug. 27 PDUFA date for its BLA for radiopharmaceutical renal cancer imaging agent, Zircaix (TLX250-CDx, 89Zr-DFO-girentuximab).
