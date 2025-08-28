BioWorld - Thursday, August 28, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Newco news

Leal secures $30M to advance neuro-metabolic therapies

Aug. 28, 2025
By Brian Orelli
No Comments
Leal Therapeutics Inc. is taking advantage of new genetic data that suggest products from metabolic pathways are involved in psychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases.
BioWorld Financings Endocrine/metabolic Neurology/psychiatric Series A U.S.