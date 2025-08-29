BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, August 29, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Korea pharma group to support exports, Korea-Japan-China trade
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Korea pharma group to support exports, Korea-Japan-China trade
Aug. 29, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
The Korea Pharmaceutical Traders Association said Aug. 26 that it signed a strategic agreement with Korea Trade Insurance Corp. to support South Korean companies exporting biopharmaceutical materials overseas.
BioWorld
Analysis and data insight
Deals and M&A
Regulatory
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
MHLW
Trade