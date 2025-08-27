BioWorld - Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Remegen licenses VEGF/FGF inhibitor to Santen for ¥1.3B

Aug. 26, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Remegen Co. Ltd. is out-licensing its VEGF/FGF dual-target fusion protein drug, RC28-E, to Santen Pharmaceutical (China) Co. Ltd. in a carve-out deal worth more than ¥1.3 billion (US$180 million).
BioWorld Asia Deals and M&A Ocular Protein Asia-Pacific