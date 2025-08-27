Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals July 2025

US FDA approves six NMEs in July; Kalvista, PTC, Regeneron rise

The U.S. FDA approved 17 drugs in July, down from 23 in June, bringing the year-to-date total to 125. Through July, 2025 remains the third-highest count in BioWorld’s records, trailing 135 approvals in 2024 and 126 in 2020.