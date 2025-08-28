BioWorld - Thursday, August 28, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Servier and Vernalis patent new SOS1 inhibitors

Aug. 28, 2025
Les Laboratories Servier SAS and Vernalis (R&D) Ltd. have disclosed son of sevenless homolog 1 (SOS1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, immunological and genetic disorders.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents