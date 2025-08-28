BioWorld - Thursday, August 28, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
Cancer

Ideaya Biosciences describes new PRMT5 inhibitors

Aug. 28, 2025
Ideaya Biosciences Inc. has identified protein arginine N-methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
