BioWorld - Thursday, August 28, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

New Mat2A inhibitors disclosed in Alicorn Pharmaceutical patent

Aug. 28, 2025
Alicorn Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has divulged S-adenosylmethionine synthase isoform type-2 (Mat2A) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents