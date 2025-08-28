BioWorld - Thursday, August 28, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical discovers new OX2 receptor antagonists

Aug. 28, 2025
Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has described orexin OX2 receptor (OX2R; HCRTR2) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of secondary insomnia and major depression.
