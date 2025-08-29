BioWorld - Friday, August 29, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

Palobiofarma A2A/H3 receptor antagonist project yields candidate

Aug. 29, 2025
Palobiofarma SL has announced the successful completion of an industrial research project investigating dual antagonist compounds targeting adenosine A2A and histamine H3 receptors for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
