BioWorld - Friday, August 29, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Hematologic

Vanda’s VGT-1849B designated orphan drug for polycythemia vera

Aug. 29, 2025
No Comments
The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s VGT-1849B, a selective peptide nucleic acid-based JAK2 inhibitor for the treatment of polycythemia vera (PV).
BioWorld Science Regulatory Cancer Hematologic Antisense FDA Orphan drug