BioWorld - Friday, August 29, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Moma’s WRN inhibitor causes preclinical tumor regression

Aug. 29, 2025
No Comments
Moma Therapeutics Inc. has released data regarding their Werner syndrome helicase (WRN) inhibitor MOMA-341 for the potential treatment of cancer. MOMA-341 is a potent and selective WRN inhibitor, the action of which is through covalent ligation.
BioWorld Science Conferences Cancer