BioWorld - Friday, August 29, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals patents new ULK1 and ULK2 inhibitors

Aug. 29, 2025
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals LLC has disclosed serine/threonine-protein kinase ULK1 and serine/threonine-protein kinase ULK2 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents