Imbalance seen in skin substitute use for Medicare beneficiaries

Sep. 8, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Office of Inspector General posted an analysis of Medicare spending on skin substitutes, remarking that the data suggest a disproportionate use of these products for patients enrolled in fee-for-service (FFS) care.
