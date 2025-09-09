BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, September 9, 2025
US FTC to revisit noncompete rule after resounding defeat in court
Sep. 8, 2025
By
Mark McCarty
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has opened a docket for comment on noncompete employment contracts, a move which suggests that the agency may revert to evaluating these practices on a case-by-case basis rather than by issuing sweeping rules.
