US FTC to revisit noncompete rule after resounding defeat in court

Sep. 8, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has opened a docket for comment on noncompete employment contracts, a move which suggests that the agency may revert to evaluating these practices on a case-by-case basis rather than by issuing sweeping rules.
