BioWorld - Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Stakeholders already sounding off on EC review of device regs
Sep. 9, 2025
By
Mark McCarty
The European Commission (EC) posted a call for evidence regarding its intent to “simplify EU rules” for medical technology with a comment period that began Sept. 8, 2025. Stakeholders almost immediately flooded the docket with recommendations.
