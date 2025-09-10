BioWorld - Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Stakeholders already sounding off on EC review of device regs

Sep. 9, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The European Commission (EC) posted a call for evidence regarding its intent to “simplify EU rules” for medical technology with a comment period that began Sept. 8, 2025. Stakeholders almost immediately flooded the docket with recommendations.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Europe EMA Policy