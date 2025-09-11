BioWorld - Thursday, September 11, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Health Canada vows to streamline operations for device, drug makers

Sep. 11, 2025
By Mark McCarty
Health Canada posted a report on reduction of red tape, which includes a proposal for mutual recognition of other regulators’ inspections of device and drug manufacturing facilities.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Health Canada