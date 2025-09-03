BioWorld - Wednesday, September 3, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Charm raises $80M series B to develop better menin inhibitors using AI

Sep. 2, 2025
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Charm Therapeutics Ltd. is heading to the clinic after closing an oversubscribed series B, which will fund initial development of a menin inhibitor that is AI-designed to circumvent shortcomings of first-generation molecules.
BioWorld Financings Cancer Small molecule Series B Europe