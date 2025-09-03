BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Chinese biopharma financings up in Hong Kong
Sep. 2, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Financings are on the rise in Hong Kong as a number of Chinese pharmaceutical companies announced capital raisings, including Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., Qyuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd., Harbour Biomed Ltd. and Cutia Therapeutics.
