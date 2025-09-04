BioWorld - Thursday, September 4, 2025
Argenica’s stock drops 56% on mixed phase II results

Sep. 3, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Argenica Therapeutics Ltd. saw its stock drop 56% following mixed results for its ARG-007 phase II Seancon trial in acute ischemic stroke patients undergoing endovascular revascularization, or thrombectomy.
