BioWorld - Thursday, September 4, 2025
Sanofi’s amlitelimab hits phase III endpoints in atopic dermatitis
Sep. 4, 2025
By
Lee Landenberger
Phase III results from Sanofi SA’s study of amlitelimab in treating atopic dermatitis met the primary and key secondary endpoints, but investors took a step back.
