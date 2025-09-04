BioWorld - Thursday, September 4, 2025
MRM raises $64M for ‘high performance teams of bacteria' in IBD

Sep. 4, 2025
By Nuala Moran
The funding is in place for a phase IIb trial of its lead gut microbiome live biotherapeutic, after MRM Health NV closed a €55 million (US$64 million) series B round.
