BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, September 4, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» MRM raises $64M for ‘high performance teams of bacteria' in IBD
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
MRM raises $64M for ‘high performance teams of bacteria' in IBD
Sep. 4, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
No Comments
The funding is in place for a phase IIb trial of its lead gut microbiome live biotherapeutic, after MRM Health NV closed a €55 million (US$64 million) series B round.
BioWorld
Clinical
Financings
Gastrointestinal
Series B
Europe