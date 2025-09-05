Gland grab: MBX, others jostle in hypoparathyroidism

A recent paper in the Journal of Clinical Medicine quantified some of the potential bodily ravages ahead for patients with hypoparathyroidism (hypoPT), specifically the loss of kidney function, with the risk of chronic kidney disease going up every year by 11%. A handful of drug developers continue to advance prospects in hypoPT, where Ascendis Pharma A/S’ hormone replacement therapy Yorvipath (palopegteriparatide) – the first and only treatment for adults with the rare endocrine disease – has set the bar for efficacy.