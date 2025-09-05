BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, September 5, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Year's $40B in funding aligns with post-COVID normalization
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Biopharma financings August 2025
Year's $40B in funding aligns with post-COVID normalization
Sep. 5, 2025
By
Amanda Lanier
No Comments
Biopharma financing activity has continued to remain low compared to the highs seen in recent years, with a total of $39.83 billion raised across IPOs, follow-on offerings, public/other and private financings in the first eight months of 2025.
BioWorld
Analysis and data insight
Financings
IPO