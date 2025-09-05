BioWorld - Friday, September 5, 2025
Braveheart licenses Hengrui's heart drug HRS-1893 in $1B deal

Sep. 5, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Braveheart Bio Inc. is paying $65 million up front to license Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.’s oral hypertrophic cardiomyopathy drug candidate called HRS-1893.
