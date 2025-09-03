BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, September 3, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
Home
» Fosun out-licenses immunology candidate to Sitala in $675M deal
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Fosun out-licenses immunology candidate to Sitala in $675M deal
Sep. 2, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd.’s subsidiary, Shanghai Fosun Pharma Industrial, signed off ex-China rights to a phase II small-molecule inhibitor, FXS-6837, to Sitala Bio Ltd. in a potential $675 million deal.
BioWorld Asia
Immune
Small molecule
Asia-Pacific
Europe
China