Korea pharma group to support exports, Korea-Japan-China trade

Sep. 2, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
The Korea Pharmaceutical Traders Association said Aug. 26 that it signed a strategic agreement with Korea Trade Insurance Corp. to support South Korean companies exporting biopharmaceutical materials overseas.
