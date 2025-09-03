BioWorld - Wednesday, September 3, 2025
FDA issues CRL for Telix’s kidney cancer imaging agent

Sep. 2, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. received an FDA complete response letter (CRL) a day after the Aug. 27 PDUFA date for its BLA for radiopharmaceutical renal cancer imaging agent, Zircaix (TLX250-CDx, 89Zr-DFO-girentuximab).
