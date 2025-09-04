BioWorld - Thursday, September 4, 2025
Cancer

Duality Biologics divulges new trabectedin derivatives

Sep. 4, 2025
Duality Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. has synthesized trabectedin derivatives reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
