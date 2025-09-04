BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, September 4, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Gilead Sciences describes new Mpro inhibitors for SARS-CoV-2
To read the full article
sign up for free
or
sign in
.
Infection
Gilead Sciences describes new Mpro inhibitors for SARS-CoV-2
Sep. 4, 2025
Gilead Sciences Inc. has identified 3C-like proteinase (3CLpro; Mpro; nsp5) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19 virus) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection (COVID-19).
BioWorld Science
Infection
Coronavirus
Patents