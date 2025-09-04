Cancer

GCN2, HRI, PKR and PERK inhibitors disclosed in Hanmi patent

Hanmi Holdings Co. Ltd. has divulged heterocyclic derivatives acting as inhibitors of eukaryotic translation initiation factor 2-α kinase 4 (GCN2), eukaryotic translation initiation factor 2-α kinase 1 (HRI), eukaryotic translation initiation factor 2-α kinase 3 (PERK) and interferon-induced, double-stranded RNA-activated protein kinase (PKR; EIF2AK2) reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and immunological disorders.