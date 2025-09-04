BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, September 4, 2025
GCN2, HRI, PKR and PERK inhibitors disclosed in Hanmi patent
Cancer
GCN2, HRI, PKR and PERK inhibitors disclosed in Hanmi patent
Sep. 4, 2025
Hanmi Holdings Co. Ltd. has divulged heterocyclic derivatives acting as inhibitors of eukaryotic translation initiation factor 2-α kinase 4 (GCN2), eukaryotic translation initiation factor 2-α kinase 1 (HRI), eukaryotic translation initiation factor 2-α kinase 3 (PERK) and interferon-induced, double-stranded RNA-activated protein kinase (PKR; EIF2AK2) reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and immunological disorders.
BioWorld Science
Cancer
