GCN2, HRI, PKR and PERK inhibitors disclosed in Hanmi patent

Sep. 4, 2025
Hanmi Holdings Co. Ltd. has divulged heterocyclic derivatives acting as inhibitors of eukaryotic translation initiation factor 2-α kinase 4 (GCN2), eukaryotic translation initiation factor 2-α kinase 1 (HRI), eukaryotic translation initiation factor 2-α kinase 3 (PERK) and interferon-induced, double-stranded RNA-activated protein kinase (PKR; EIF2AK2) reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and immunological disorders.
