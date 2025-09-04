BioWorld - Thursday, September 4, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

Humanwell discovers new Nav1.8 blockers

Sep. 4, 2025
Humanwell Pharmaceutical US Inc. has described sodium channel protein type 10 subunit α (SCN10A; Nav1.8) blockers reported to be useful for the treatment of pain, arrhythmia, cough, urinary incontinence and multiple sclerosis.
